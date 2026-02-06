UBS Group AG (UBS) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.55 on April 23rd

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.3%

UBS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 2,809,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

