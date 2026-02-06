Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBCH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turtle Beach has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TBCH opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23. Turtle Beach has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCH. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turtle Beach by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Turtle Beach by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its stake in Turtle Beach by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Turtle Beach by 27.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 112,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the third quarter valued at $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.

