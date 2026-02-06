Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

FDG stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FDG was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.