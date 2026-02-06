Truist Financial Corp Has $2.95 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9%
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.24 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.29. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.
In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,215.46. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,511 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,566.57. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,072,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
