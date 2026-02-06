Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,267 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $678.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

AvalonBay Communities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.