Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 1,779 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $57,301.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,790.26. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jula Inrig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jula Inrig sold 6,956 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $223,426.72.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jula Inrig sold 445 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $16,798.75.

On Monday, January 5th, Jula Inrig sold 2,031 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $81,605.58.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Jula Inrig sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. 70,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,460 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,831,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,347,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

