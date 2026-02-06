Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.8830, with a volume of 234146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Torm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMD

Torm Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Torm had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Torm Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Torm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Torm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Torm during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Torm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torm during the second quarter worth $174,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torm

(Get Free Report)

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.