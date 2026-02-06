Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,725. This trade represents a 23.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.17%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TSBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.
Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.
