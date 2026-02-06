Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 483 shares.The stock last traded at $98.75 and had previously closed at $94.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 5.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

