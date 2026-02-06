The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 100,970 Shares

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 2nd, Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.64. 1,664,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

