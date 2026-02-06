Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Tapestry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.