Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $349.72 and last traded at $349.01. Approximately 16,941,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,146,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.73.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More.

TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Tokyo is ramping up subsidies and support as TSMC expands 3nm production in Japan — a combination that reduces capex risk and improves project economics. (Benzinga) Read More.

Coverage notes Tokyo is ramping up subsidies and support as TSMC expands 3nm production in Japan — a combination that reduces capex risk and improves project economics. (Benzinga) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets frame the ~$17B Japan upgrade as a strategic game-changer that addresses surging AI chip demand and mitigates geopolitical concentration risk. (Blockonomi) Read More.

Multiple outlets frame the ~$17B Japan upgrade as a strategic game-changer that addresses surging AI chip demand and mitigates geopolitical concentration risk. (Blockonomi) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deep-dive reporting highlights TSMC’s decision to produce advanced 3nm chips at Kumamoto to meet accelerating AI demand — underlining why capacity expansion is urgent. (Barron’s) Read More.

Deep-dive reporting highlights TSMC’s decision to produce advanced 3nm chips at Kumamoto to meet accelerating AI demand — underlining why capacity expansion is urgent. (Barron’s) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial news outlets reiterate the expansion and tie it to strong recent results (Q4 revenue growth), reinforcing expectations for sustained demand-driven revenue. (24/7 Wall St.) Read More.

Financial news outlets reiterate the expansion and tie it to strong recent results (Q4 revenue growth), reinforcing expectations for sustained demand-driven revenue. (24/7 Wall St.) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-data coverage flags TSMC’s upgraded Japan plans and the shift toward mass-producing advanced 3nm chips — a near-term catalyst for investor sentiment. (TipRanks) Read More.

Market-data coverage flags TSMC’s upgraded Japan plans and the shift toward mass-producing advanced 3nm chips — a near-term catalyst for investor sentiment. (TipRanks) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded TSMC from Hold to Strong Buy, which can attract flows and supports the bullish momentum. Read More.

Zacks Research upgraded TSMC from Hold to Strong Buy, which can attract flows and supports the bullish momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece notes the consensus price target implies ~25% upside but cautions that price-target signals are imperfect; earnings-estimate revision trends are a more reliable short-term indicator. Read More.

A Zacks piece notes the consensus price target implies ~25% upside but cautions that price-target signals are imperfect; earnings-estimate revision trends are a more reliable short-term indicator. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece examines whether Wall Street recommendations matter materially for investors, a reminder to weigh analyst upgrades alongside fundamentals and execution risk. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.