Strs Ohio Sells 3,176 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 756.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $636.64 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.33.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

