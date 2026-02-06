Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$173.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$169.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STN. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Up 1.9%

TSE:STN traded up C$2.58 on Friday, reaching C$138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,912. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$108.09 and a 12-month high of C$160.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, with a total value of C$526,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. This trade represents a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.