S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $6.67 on Friday, hitting $445.04. 193,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.30 and a 200-day moving average of $516.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.