SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.4850. Approximately 12,388,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,740,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $356,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 544,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,148. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $685,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,705,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,069.44. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 462,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

