SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,578 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 302,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 948,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 507,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.