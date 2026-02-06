SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SPNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPNT stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

Featured Stories

