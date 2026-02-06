Sheila Talton Sells 2,801 Shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

