ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.94 and last traded at $100.78. Approximately 34,626,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,244,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a sizable buyback program and an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) that signals management confidence and will immediately reduce float; that boost in capital-return activity supports upside if fundamentals hold.

Company announced a sizable buyback program and an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) that signals management confidence and will immediately reduce float; that boost in capital-return activity supports upside if fundamentals hold. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Argus moved NOW to a “strong‑buy,” adding buy-side momentum and validating the stock as an attractive entry for some investors. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Argus moved NOW to a “strong‑buy,” adding buy-side momentum and validating the stock as an attractive entry for some investors. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $155 price target (material upside from current levels), reinforcing sell-off buyers who view weakness as a buying opportunity. TipRanks / Needham Note

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $155 price target (material upside from current levels), reinforcing sell-off buyers who view weakness as a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow deepened its AI platform strategy via a partnership with Anthropic, which supports the company’s product roadmap and helps counter narratives that new AI entrants will quickly displace incumbents. Forbes: Anthropic Partnership

ServiceNow deepened its AI platform strategy via a partnership with Anthropic, which supports the company’s product roadmap and helps counter narratives that new AI entrants will quickly displace incumbents. Neutral Sentiment: BetterInvesting published commentary questioning fair value after recent moves — a reminder that valuation debates persist even as management acts to support the share price. PR Newswire: BetterInvesting Update

BetterInvesting published commentary questioning fair value after recent moves — a reminder that valuation debates persist even as management acts to support the share price. Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide AI fears and a broader software selloff pushed NOW (and peers) sharply lower — ServiceNow dropped nearly 8% on one session as investors punished software names over disruption concerns. This macro/sector pressure is the primary driver of today’s decline. Fool: Why NOW Tumbled CNBC: AI Fears Hammer Software

Sectorwide AI fears and a broader software selloff pushed NOW (and peers) sharply lower — ServiceNow dropped nearly 8% on one session as investors punished software names over disruption concerns. This macro/sector pressure is the primary driver of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Broader “SaaSpocalypse” narratives and articles highlighting deep drawdowns in cloud/software names amplify investor caution; even with solid fundamentals, sentiment-driven selling can prolong weakness. 247WallSt: SaaSpocalypse

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.01.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $249,352.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,085 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $336,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,544. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,291,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,962 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,415,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.