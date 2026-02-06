Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 16.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.6850. 3,962,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,714,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Positive Sentiment: City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots

City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. MarketBeat: SERV stock page

Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. “Robot sidesteps homeless man” article

Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. Negative Sentiment: Local backlash story underscores deployment headwinds — Coverage on neighborhood pushback (Fast Company) highlights potential regulatory and permitting obstacles that could slow rollouts and increase compliance costs. Fast Company: neighborhood pushback on delivery robots

Several research firms have weighed in on SERV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Serve Robotics news, insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,293.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 547,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,992.94. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,923.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 238,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,795.96. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,121. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

