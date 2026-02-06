Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.415-0.415 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

