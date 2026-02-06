Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,233 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 179.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.