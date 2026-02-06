Savant Capital LLC Acquires 18,507 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,014,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.