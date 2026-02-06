RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from RXO’s conference call:

Get RXO alerts:

RXO reported an 11.9% brokerage gross margin and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $17M, blaming a pronounced margin squeeze from industry capacity exits and regulatory-driven buy-rate spikes that increased purchased transportation costs faster than contractual rates.

and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $17M, blaming a pronounced margin squeeze from industry capacity exits and regulatory-driven buy-rate spikes that increased purchased transportation costs faster than contractual rates. Management says its late-stage brokerage sales pipeline grew more than 50% year‑over‑year (driven by full truckload) and the company won >$200M of freight under management in Q4, which it expects to convert and drive truckload outperformance as early as mid‑2026.

(driven by full truckload) and the company won >$200M of freight under management in Q4, which it expects to convert and drive truckload outperformance as early as mid‑2026. RXO replaced its $600M revolver with a tailored $450M asset‑based lending facility that lowers unused commitment costs, offers ~35 bps better current pricing, a $200M accordion, and a more flexible covenant structure.

that lowers unused commitment costs, offers ~35 bps better current pricing, a $200M accordion, and a more flexible covenant structure. The firm has completed major tech integration (CRM, RXO Connect, Freight Optimizer) and is scaling AI initiatives that delivered ~19% productivity improvement and new tools (AI spot quote agent, agentic capacity sourcing) intended to structurally lift margin and throughput.

RXO ended the quarter with $17M cash, 2025 adjusted free cash flow conversion of 43% and ~3x net leverage; management expects positive free cash flow in 2026 but Q1 may use modest cash depending on market recovery.

RXO Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,809. RXO has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Key RXO News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting RXO this week:

Several research firms have commented on RXO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson acquired 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,142. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Troy A. Cooper bought 8,317 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $88,243.37. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,163.76. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $237,665. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RXO by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth $245,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.