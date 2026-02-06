Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.42. 125,654,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,202,477. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.