Robert W. Baird Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Neutral

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 384,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,938. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

