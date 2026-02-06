Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 2,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Alphabet reported stronger‑than‑expected EPS and revenue, with Search, YouTube and Cloud all showing meaningful growth; Cloud revenue jumped ~48% and backlog surged, underscoring durable enterprise demand. Read More.

Analyst and institutional support — Several firms raised targets or reiterated bullish views (JPMorgan raised its target recently) and some funds disclosed new/additional GOOG positions, signaling conviction from parts of the buy‑side. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend & capital allocations — Alphabet declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.21/sh), a token return that doesn’t materially change capital allocation but is notable for investors seeking yield.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $331.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

