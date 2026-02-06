Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.65. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 169,803 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 480.00%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $205,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $477,555. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,389,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 838,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

