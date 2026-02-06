Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 14.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.09. 26,169,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 34,130,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Redwire News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Get Redwire alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Potential SHIELD contract is being cited as a meaningful revenue catalyst for Redwire if awarded; analysts note it as the primary bullish thesis that could support upside beyond current valuation levels. Redwire Balances SHIELD Contract Opportunity

Potential SHIELD contract is being cited as a meaningful revenue catalyst for Redwire if awarded; analysts note it as the primary bullish thesis that could support upside beyond current valuation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces advise reassessment after recent volatility — they summarize the tradeoff between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but do not report any confirmed award or new guidance; useful for context rather than an immediate catalyst. Is It Time To Reassess Redwire

Analyst and commentary pieces advise reassessment after recent volatility — they summarize the tradeoff between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but do not report any confirmed award or new guidance; useful for context rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: AE Red Holdings (an insider/director holder) executed multiple large block sales across late Jan–early Feb (including a 3,357,142‑share sale at ~$11.18 and other blocks totaling tens of millions of dollars), reducing the director’s stake and materially increasing share supply — this triggered sharp negative market reaction. SEC filing: SEC Filing — AE Red Holdings Sale

AE Red Holdings (an insider/director holder) executed multiple large block sales across late Jan–early Feb (including a 3,357,142‑share sale at ~$11.18 and other blocks totaling tens of millions of dollars), reducing the director’s stake and materially increasing share supply — this triggered sharp negative market reaction. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Multiple news reports quantify the insider sales (separate filings/coverage noting ~$14.6M and ~$19.6M blocks) and show the stock trading down double‑digit percentages after disclosures, amplifying short‑term downside as traders price in further selling pressure. Director Sells $14.59M Director Sells $19.61M

Multiple news reports quantify the insider sales (separate filings/coverage noting ~$14.6M and ~$19.6M blocks) and show the stock trading down double‑digit percentages after disclosures, amplifying short‑term downside as traders price in further selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage shows the stock moved lower (reports ranged ~11%–24% drops) on the insider selling headlines; coupled with prior earnings/revenue misses and negative margins, investors may remain cautious until there’s clarity on contract awards or insider intentions. Trading Down After Insider Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Redwire Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,529,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,199,720.56. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,065 shares of company stock valued at $330,047 and sold 38,964,854 shares valued at $438,633,331. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 125.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Redwire by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.