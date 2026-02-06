Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,646 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $194,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Humana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Humana by 49.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.21.

Humana Stock Up 0.9%

HUM stock opened at $193.80 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.