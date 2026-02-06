Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,357 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 238.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $196.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.