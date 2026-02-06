Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,466 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,846,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,355,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,879,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,516,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

