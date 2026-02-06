Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 40,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,154. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

