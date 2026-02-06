Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,821 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 14.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in GE Vernova by 2,793.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.19.

GEV stock opened at $737.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.51. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $795.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova secured 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repower orders for 2025, using nacelles and drive trains built in Pensacola — a direct revenue and service backlog boost that supports domestic manufacturing and recurring service revenues.

GE Vernova secured 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repower orders for 2025, using nacelles and drive trains built in Pensacola — a direct revenue and service backlog boost that supports domestic manufacturing and recurring service revenues. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird upgraded GEV to "outperform" and set a $923 price target, saying overcapacity risks are farther away than previously thought — the upgrade lifts near-term sentiment and implies meaningful upside.

Robert W. Baird upgraded GEV to "outperform" and set a $923 price target, saying overcapacity risks are farther away than previously thought — the upgrade lifts near-term sentiment and implies meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy bulls point to momentum: GE Vernova has expanded data-center orders (tripled year-over-year in 2025) and a growing backlog (~$150B), supporting longer-term revenue visibility beyond cyclical power markets.

Macro/strategy bulls point to momentum: GE Vernova has expanded data-center orders (tripled year-over-year in 2025) and a growing backlog (~$150B), supporting longer-term revenue visibility beyond cyclical power markets. Neutral Sentiment: GEV is a trending ticker on retail/institution screens (Zacks note) — higher attention increases volatility but is not a directional fundamental change.

GEV is a trending ticker on retail/institution screens (Zacks note) — higher attention increases volatility but is not a directional fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova closed a $2.6 billion multi‑tranche senior notes offering to fund general corporate purposes and part of the Prolec GE acquisition — provides cash for M&A but increases leverage, leaving investors to debate net impact.

GE Vernova closed a $2.6 billion multi‑tranche senior notes offering to fund general corporate purposes and part of the Prolec GE acquisition — provides cash for M&A but increases leverage, leaving investors to debate net impact. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock fell today despite still outperforming the broader market, signaling short-term profit-taking or positioning shifts after recent gains (investors trimming into the news flow).

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

