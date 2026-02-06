Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 63,166 Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTH. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMTH opened at $26.09 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

