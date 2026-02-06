Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

