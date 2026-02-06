Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $689.91 and a 200 day moving average of $670.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

