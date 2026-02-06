Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 216.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,653 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,927,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,221,000 after acquiring an additional 223,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.4% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.