Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley Securities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTU. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $90,603,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,092,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 1,487,531 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

