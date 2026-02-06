Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $12.89. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 3,226 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathfinder Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 92,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

