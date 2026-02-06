Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0 billion-$50.0 billion.

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,305. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Panasonic Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company founded in 1918 by Konosuke Matsushita and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Originally incorporated as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co, Ltd., the company adopted the Panasonic brand globally and has a long history in consumer electronics and electrical goods. Panasonic operates worldwide with a presence across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions, serving both retail consumers and a broad range of business customers.

The company’s core activities span consumer and professional electronics, home appliances, audio-visual products, and personal-care items, as well as a substantial industrial and B2B portfolio.

