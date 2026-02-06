Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $143.11. Approximately 29,795,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,884,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

