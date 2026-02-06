Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $143.11. Approximately 29,795,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,884,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record bond sale eases financing risk — Oracle’s large bond issuance has calmed credit markets and could make it easier for tech peers to raise money for AI data centers, reducing near-term liquidity concerns. Why Oracle’s Record Bond Sale Clears the Way for More AI Debt
- Positive Sentiment: BofA says a key risk was defused — Bank of America argued Oracle addressed a major 2026 risk, which supports the case that the company can execute its AI infrastructure plans if markets accept the financing strategy. Oracle defused ‘the key risk going into 2026,’ BofA argues, but the market isn’t buying it
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes are mixed — Citizens Jmp cut its target to $285 but kept an outperform view; other shops have trimmed targets while many still rate the stock a buy, leaving investor guidance mixed. Oracle Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional financing instruments announced — Oracle issued Series D mandatory convertible preferred stock and is pursuing equity offerings to fund AI expansion; financing reduces short-term liquidity risk but raises dilution questions. Oracle Issues Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread class-action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or invited investors to join securities-fraud class actions tied to Oracle’s AI spending disclosures and related filings for the June–Dec 2025 period, increasing legal and reputational risk. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Encourages Oracle Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Capital-raise/dilution fears persist — Social and analyst commentary on a $45–50B AI capital plan and separate equity offerings ($20B common sale) have driven investor concern over dilution and higher leverage. Oracle Stock Opinions on $45-50 Billion AI Capital Raise
- Negative Sentiment: AI-driven tech sell-off and heavy put activity — A broader AI sell-off has hit big tech (FactSet/CNBC coverage), and unusually large purchases of puts on ORCL suggest traders were positioned for further downside. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory pushback on data center plan — Michigan’s attorney general urged reconsideration of approval to power Oracle/OpenAI data centers, adding permit/regulatory risk to the expansion. Michigan AG Urges Revisit on Oracle Data Center Power Plan
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.
Oracle Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.83.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
