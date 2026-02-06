Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 86,911,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 109,332,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONDS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ondas by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

