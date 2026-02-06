Olin (NYSE:OLN) VP R Nichole Sumner Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP R Nichole Sumner sold 4,750 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $106,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,099.79. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olin Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.77.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 178,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.