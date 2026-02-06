NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) received a C$21.00 target price from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE NG traded up C$1.17 on Friday, reaching C$12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 560,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,815. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.62. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

