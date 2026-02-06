NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NGGet Free Report) received a C$21.00 target price from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovaGold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE NG traded up C$1.17 on Friday, reaching C$12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 560,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,815. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.62. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.