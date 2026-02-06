NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.8530. 917,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,459,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NB shares. Loop Capital set a $8.70 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.32.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 13.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.14.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in NioCorp Developments by 67.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,801,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,863 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 623.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,156,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 996,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

