Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nikon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nikon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Nikon had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

Featured Stories

