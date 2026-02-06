Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 16.6% – Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.10. 16,795,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 13,123,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Nebius Group Stock Up 16.6%

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 3.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

