National Bankshares Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$175.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.84.

Shares of CCO traded up C$5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 533,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$142.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$49.75 and a 12 month high of C$182.72.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of C$614.56 million for the quarter.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

